K-pop Group IVE on their First English Single and Upcoming World Tour

South Korean pop sensation, IVE, is making waves with their first English single, 'All Night,' in collaboration with American rapper, Saweetie. This release marks a thematic shift for the group, who are known for their self-love anthems. The new single aims to inspire and uplift their listeners, reflecting the challenges and joys of shared experiences.

Reinterpreting an Iconic Track

IVE's 'All Night' is a fresh take on Icona Pop's 2013 hit, with a music video that transforms an everyday office setting into a pulsating nightclub. Amidst a shower of confetti and streamers, the six members - Gaeul, Yujin, Wonyoung, Rei, Jiwon, and Leeseo - deliver a captivating performance.

Preparing for an English Single and a World Tour

The group's preparation for their English single was a journey of language learning and cultural exploration. They share their experiences, with Yujin revealing her affinity for the English word 'slay' and Wonyoung, the group's interpreter, sharing her plans to carry a large carrier for shopping during the tour. Leeseo's strategy to connect with international fans, or DIVES, is to learn new languages, demonstrating their dedication to their global audience.

Anticipation for the 'Show What I Have' Tour

IVE is geared up for their 'Show What I Have' world tour, which promises to be a grand affair covering Asia, North and South America, and Australia. The members are particularly thrilled about visiting Australia, keen to experience its unique wildlife. Despite the demanding nature of touring, Gaeul finds comfort in her pre-sleep rituals and the camaraderie of her fellow group members.

As IVE approaches their third year together, they are eager to share their diverse musical repertoire with fans across the globe. Their journey, from self-love anthems to sharing encouragement through 'All Night,' is a testament to their evolution as artists and their commitment to their fans.