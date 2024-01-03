K-pop Goes Global: Major Labels Debut Non-Korean Groups

South Korea’s K-pop industry, traditionally associated with Korean artists and the Korean language, is making a bold strategic shift. Aiming to increase its share of global music sales, currently less than 2 percent, industry players are now introducing non-Korean groups to the K-pop scene. The mission is clear: to appeal to a wider global audience.

Global Expansion of K-pop

Major Korean labels, including JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment, are at the forefront of this global expansion. JYP Entertainment is debuting VCHA, its American girl group, and SM Entertainment has plans to launch a British boy band. They are following in the footsteps of successful examples like Blackswan, a girl group with diverse nationalities, and NiziU, an all-Japanese girl group also formed by JYP Entertainment.

The trend of internationalization within K-pop is further highlighted by Hybe’s collaboration with American label Geffen Records to form the girl group KatsEye. Interestingly, this group features only one Korean member. This shift is driven by the industry’s desire to tap into the international market, leveraging the K-pop methodology of rigorous training and high-quality production.

Retaining the ‘Korean’ in K-pop

However, this global approach has sparked questions about the importance of retaining Korean elements in K-pop. Hybe chairman Bang Si-hyuk argues for dropping the ‘Korean’ aspect in order to mainstream K-pop. Others advocate for preserving the ‘new Koreanness’ to maintain global interest. As the industry navigates these complexities, it faces challenges such as declining sales in Southeast Asia and China. These challenges could be due to a shift in local preferences or a mismatch with Western-targeted K-pop styles.

A New Era in the Global Music Industry

Despite these hurdles, the rise of globalized K-pop groups signifies a new era of intense competition in the global music industry. South Korea is also set to launch a new visa, known as the Hallyu visa or ‘K-culture training visa,’ tailored for fans of South Korean culture. This visa will allow non-Koreans enrolled at local performing arts academies to stay in the country for up to two years. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is driving this initiative to foster the next wave of K-culture and draw more visitors through initiatives like the ‘K Tourism Road Show.’

The $10-billion K-pop industry significantly influences the GDP and is a major draw for visitors to South Korea. With major K-pop labels recruiting more foreign talent and aiming to appeal to international markets, K-pop’s journey from being a national phenomenon to a global powerhouse continues.