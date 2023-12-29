K-pop Girl Group TWICE to Make History with Concert at Nissan Stadium

In a historic achievement for K-pop, the girl group TWICE, managed by JYP Entertainment, is set to perform at Nissan Stadium in Japan this coming July. This performance will mark TWICE as the first K-pop girl group to hold a concert at Japan’s largest stadium, highlighting the exponential growth of their popularity and influence in the international music scene.

Historic Concert at Nissan Stadium

Known as the International Stadium Yokohama, Nissan Stadium has a seating capacity of an impressive 75,000. The last time it hosted a K-pop concert was back in 2013 when the duo TVXQ! took the stage. Eight years later, TWICE is poised to follow in their footsteps, becoming the first all-female group from the K-pop industry to perform at this grand venue. The announcement of their Nissan Stadium concert underscores TWICE’s significant popularity in Japan and their expanding global presence.

Global Tour and Upcoming Releases

In addition to their upcoming Nissan Stadium performance, TWICE has been actively touring globally. Scheduled concerts include performances in Mexico this February, in the United States in March, and at Yanmar Field Nagai in Osaka on July 13-14. These concerts are part of their 5th world tour, ‘READY TO BE in JAPAN SPECIAL,’ and are expected to attract around 240,000 fans across the four mega concerts. Amidst their international tour, TWICE is also set to release a new single titled ‘I Got You‘ in February, further expanding their musical repertoire and reach.

Expanding Influence in K-pop

The announcement of TWICE’s Nissan Stadium concert is a testament to their significant popularity and influence in the world of K-pop. This achievement not only sets a new milestone for the group but also paves the way for other K-pop girl groups. As TWICE continues to break records and push boundaries, they are not just creating music, they are making history.