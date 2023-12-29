en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

K-pop Girl Group TWICE to Make History with Concert at Nissan Stadium

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:04 pm EST
K-pop Girl Group TWICE to Make History with Concert at Nissan Stadium

In a historic achievement for K-pop, the girl group TWICE, managed by JYP Entertainment, is set to perform at Nissan Stadium in Japan this coming July. This performance will mark TWICE as the first K-pop girl group to hold a concert at Japan’s largest stadium, highlighting the exponential growth of their popularity and influence in the international music scene.

Historic Concert at Nissan Stadium

Known as the International Stadium Yokohama, Nissan Stadium has a seating capacity of an impressive 75,000. The last time it hosted a K-pop concert was back in 2013 when the duo TVXQ! took the stage. Eight years later, TWICE is poised to follow in their footsteps, becoming the first all-female group from the K-pop industry to perform at this grand venue. The announcement of their Nissan Stadium concert underscores TWICE’s significant popularity in Japan and their expanding global presence.

Global Tour and Upcoming Releases

In addition to their upcoming Nissan Stadium performance, TWICE has been actively touring globally. Scheduled concerts include performances in Mexico this February, in the United States in March, and at Yanmar Field Nagai in Osaka on July 13-14. These concerts are part of their 5th world tour, ‘READY TO BE in JAPAN SPECIAL,’ and are expected to attract around 240,000 fans across the four mega concerts. Amidst their international tour, TWICE is also set to release a new single titled ‘I Got You‘ in February, further expanding their musical repertoire and reach.

Expanding Influence in K-pop

The announcement of TWICE’s Nissan Stadium concert is a testament to their significant popularity and influence in the world of K-pop. This achievement not only sets a new milestone for the group but also paves the way for other K-pop girl groups. As TWICE continues to break records and push boundaries, they are not just creating music, they are making history.

0
Japan K-Pop Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Paul Allen’s Superyacht Discovers WWII Japanese Battleship: A Deep-Sea Discovery

By BNN Correspondents

Tama River Mystery: Body Found in Suitcase Identified as Yuji Hara

By BNN Correspondents

Mitsubishi HC Capital Set to Offload $637M Worth of British Rail Assets

By BNN Correspondents

Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction

By BNN Correspondents

Tokyo Stands in Solidarity: Protest at US Embassy Over Israel-Palestin ...
@International Affairs · 9 hours
Tokyo Stands in Solidarity: Protest at US Embassy Over Israel-Palestin ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Wright Flyer Studios to Shut Down ‘DanMachi: Memoria Freese’ Outside Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Wright Flyer Studios to Shut Down 'DanMachi: Memoria Freese' Outside Japan
Groundbreaking Film Captures Shockwave Travelling Through a Single Human Cell

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Film Captures Shockwave Travelling Through a Single Human Cell
Naomi Osaka Reveals Near-Retirement Amid Mental Health Battle, Set for Comeback

By Salman Khan

Naomi Osaka Reveals Near-Retirement Amid Mental Health Battle, Set for Comeback
Latest Headlines
World News
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
13 seconds
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
24 seconds
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
32 seconds
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
42 seconds
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
58 seconds
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
5 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
8 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
9 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
11 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app