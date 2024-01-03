en English
K-Pop

K-pop Band Treasure Champions Youth Development with Double Donation Campaign

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
K-pop Band Treasure Champions Youth Development with Double Donation Campaign

The K-pop sensation, Treasure, and their parent company, YG Entertainment, are harnessing their popularity for a noble cause. They have launched a donation campaign on Naver’s Happybean platform, targeting to gather funds to support children and teenagers across eight crucial domains, including education, healthcare, and arts. The campaign runs throughout January, with a unique double donation approach: for every donation made by the public, YG Entertainment pledges to match the amount.

Philanthropy Echoes K-pop’s Global Influence

With a collective goal of 60 million won (approximately $45,920), the campaign reflects the band’s commitment towards youth development. Treasure, who made their debut in February 2020, has continually championed the cause of empowering young minds to chase their dreams. The band originated from the popular audition show ‘YG Treasure Box’ and has since become a formidable presence in the global K-pop scene, even after losing two of its members, Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam, in November 2022.

A Campaign of Double Impact

The double donation strategy of the campaign is an innovative attempt to maximize the impact of each contribution. This means that every donation made by a fan or the public will be doubled by YG Entertainment, thus amplifying the potential to change lives and create a positive ripple effect across the communities.

Music and Philanthropy: A Powerful Symphony

Treasure’s latest philanthropic initiative aligns with their music ethos which resonates with youth worldwide. Their recent single ‘B.O.M.B,’ released on October 20, 2023, is testament to their commitment to creating music that inspires and empowers. It is clear that Treasure’s influence extends beyond music, reaching out to effect tangible changes in society, particularly for children and teenagers who aspire to achieve their dreams.

K-Pop Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

