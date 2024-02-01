Justin Bieber Teases 2024 Music Release, Hints at Independent Journey

After a three-year hiatus, pop icon Justin Bieber is hinting at a new musical chapter in 2024. The artist, who has been working independently for the past six months, has parted ways with his long-time manager, Scooter Braun, marking a significant shift in his career. Bieber's musical journey with Braun began in 2008 when the latter discovered him. However, their professional relationship has ended, paving the way for Bieber's independent endeavor.

Teasing New Music

Bieber has been subtly hinting at his new music but has not made any official announcements. In an interview with Apple Music in May 2022, he mentioned that the new album would include a mix of deep and fun songs and would feature several collaborations. Recently, Bieber took to social media to share glimpses from a studio session, setting off a wave of speculation and excitement among his fans.

Anticipation Among Fans

Bieber's recent Instagram posts, featuring him singing into a microphone, have generated anticipation among his ardent fans. The artist's wife, Hailey, has also expressed her excitement for the new music. Speculation suggests that the Canadian superstar might be preparing to release his first solo single since 2021. While fans eagerly await new music, Bieber is also set to participate as a celebrity captain for the NHL All-Star Weekend.

A New Chapter

Bieber's decision to work independently and break away from his long-standing professional relationship with Braun hints at a new chapter in his musical journey. This move, combined with the artist's hints about his upcoming music, has created a sense of anticipation and intrigue among fans and music enthusiasts alike. As 2024 progresses, the world awaits the new sounds and stories that Bieber's music will unfold.