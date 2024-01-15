en English
Juan Karlos Labajo’s Light-Hearted Interaction with Priest Makes Waves on Social Media

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Juan Karlos Labajo’s Light-Hearted Interaction with Priest Makes Waves on Social Media

Filipino OPM singer-songwriter, Juan Karlos Labajo, recently found himself in a humorous encounter with a priest, leading to an unexpected social media buzz. The incident occurred during a performance at the University of the Assumption’s 61st founding anniversary concert, where Labajo sang his hit song ‘Ere’, a track from his album ‘Sad Songs and Bullsh*ts Part 1’.

Unexpected Apology

During the performance, Labajo let out a curse word, a part of the song lyrics, which led him to apologize to a priest present at the event. The apology was shared on Labajo’s Facebook page, where it has since gathered over 74,000 reactions. The post revealed the priest as Fr. Victor Nicdao, the Vice President for Administration at the university.

A Light-Hearted Response

Fr. Nicdao responded to the apology with humor and understanding, acknowledging the incident as part of the performance. His reaction has been well-received by netizens, reflecting the friendly atmosphere that the University of the Assumption fosters. The university, an esteemed Catholic archdiocesan institution in the Philippines and Asia, recognized the exchange on its own Facebook page and introduced Fr. Nicdao as a figure known for his wit.

‘Ere’ and Its Significance

‘Ere’, the song that sparked this encounter, is a significant piece in Labajo’s career. Released in August 2023, it quickly gained popularity and became part of Labajo’s album ‘Sad Songs and Bullsh*ts Part 1’, launched the following month. The song, which reflects on Labajo’s breakup with ex-girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz, achieved a milestone by being the first Filipino song to enter Spotify’s global chart.

This incident, while light-hearted, underscores the reach and impact of Labajo’s music, both within and outside the musical scene. It also showcases the evolving dynamic between the traditional institutions and contemporary culture, with Fr. Nicdao’s response serving as a testament to the university’s open mindedness and adaptability.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

