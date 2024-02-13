John Legend's Solo Concert at the Momentary Green in Bentonville, Arkansas

Grammy-winning artist John Legend is set to grace the stage at the Momentary Green in Bentonville, Arkansas on June 1. The concert, part of his 'An Evening with John Legend' tour, will feature an intimate solo performance, showcasing songs and stories from his life and career.

A Night of Soulful Melodies

John Legend, the twelve-time Grammy winner, will bring his soulful melodies and heartfelt narratives to the Momentary Green in Bentonville, Arkansas. The contemporary art space and music venue will host the EGOT-winning singer-songwriter on June 1, as part of his 'An Evening with John Legend' tour. Tickets for this anticipated event will go on sale starting Friday, with premium options available for those seeking an unforgettable experience.

Ticket Prices and Availability

Tickets for the special solo performance will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m. Prices are set at $129 for non-members, $103 for members, and $50 for students. For those interested in premium seating, tickets are available for $175 for members and $219 for non-members. Despite the varying price points, the concert is expected to draw a crowd, so interested attendees are encouraged to act fast.

Upcoming Performances at the Momentary

The Momentary continues to attract an impressive lineup of artists, with John Legend being the latest addition. Other upcoming performances include Jon Batiste on April 23, Portugal. The Man on July 6, and Lake Street Dive on July 13. Furthermore, Molly Tuttle, Valerie June, and The Po' Ramblin' Boys have recently joined the FreshGrass lineup, happening May 17-18. With such a diverse range of acts, the Momentary is quickly becoming a go-to destination for music lovers in Bentonville.

In conclusion, John Legend's upcoming performance at the Momentary Green in Bentonville, Arkansas is set to captivate audiences with his soulful melodies and heartfelt stories. As tickets go on sale Friday, music enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their spots for this highly anticipated event. The Momentary continues to establish itself as a premier music destination, with a diverse lineup of artists that cater to various tastes.

For those seeking a truly unforgettable evening, 'An Evening with John Legend' promises to deliver just that. So, mark your calendars for June 1, and prepare to be swept away by the soulful melodies of this twelve-time Grammy winner.