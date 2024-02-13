Joe Keery's Musical Journey as Djo: From Stranger Things to Viral TikTok Success

February 13, 2024 - Joe Keery, widely recognized as Steve Harrington from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has made a significant impact on TikTok with his song 'End of Beginning'. Released under his music alias, Djo, the track has sparked fervent discussions among fans about his unique sound and talent as a musician.

From Acting to Music: Joe Keery's Dual Talents

Joe Keery, who has garnered a massive following for his role in Stranger Things, is now captivating audiences with his music. As Djo, he's released the song 'End of Beginning' which has become a viral sensation on TikTok. The track, taken from his 2022 album 'DECIDE', features the poignant lyrics 'You can take the man out of the city but not the city out the man'.

Gatekeeping and the Discovery of Djo

The popularity of 'End of Beginning' has led to an intriguing phenomenon among fans. Those who were already aware of Keery's music career are engaging in gatekeeping discussions, emphasizing his unique sound and talent as a musician distinct from his acting career.

From Post Animal to Solo Success

Before embarking on his solo journey as Djo, Keery was part of the band Post Animal. His transition to a solo act has been met with resounding success, as evidenced by the viral response to 'End of Beginning'.

As Joe Keery continues to navigate both the acting and music worlds, his fans eagerly anticipate what's next. For now, the viral success of 'End of Beginning' serves as a testament to his multifaceted talents.

Stranger Things 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, allowing viewers to enjoy Keery's acting skills while his music career continues to flourish under the alias Djo.