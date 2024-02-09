Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story': A Magnetic Journey of Love and Rediscovery

Jennifer Lopez bares her soul in an intimate conversation about her latest creative venture, "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story." This Amazon Original show, inspired by the iconic artist's life, is a testament to her renewed musical inspiration following her reunion with Ben Affleck.

An Ode to Love and Rediscovery

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Lopez delves into the heart of her forthcoming project, "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story." The show is a surrealistic, romantic, escapist journey through life, seamlessly blending music, drama, visual effects, and star-studded cameos. The visual is set to premiere alongside her ninth studio album, "This is Me... Now," a sequel to her 2002 record, "This is Me... Then."

Affleck, who rekindled his relationship with Lopez in 2021 and married her in July 2022, plays a pivotal role in the project. The couple's love story serves as the beating heart of the visual, with Affleck even making an appearance alongside other celebrities such as Post Malone, Fat Joe, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, and Sofia Vergara.

A Journey Through Heartache and Triumph

Lopez describes the emotional rollercoaster she experienced during the creation of the new work, emphasizing the vulnerability needed as an artist. Director Dave Meyers explains that the visual was heavily influenced by Lopez's past breakup with Affleck, using scenes such as a heart factory meltdown as a metaphor for the pain she endured.

The singer-actress expresses her confidence that fans globally will connect with the visual and musical odyssey, hoping the story will inspire and comfort people. "It's about embracing oneself and the love story one has with oneself," Lopez shares.

A Love Story for the Ages

With her ninth album set to release on February 16, Lopez has received considerable support from Affleck, who she describes as her biggest fan. She has already released singles from the album, including 'Can't Get Enough' and the title track 'This Is Me... Now,' performing them on Saturday Night Live.

As she prepares for the release of "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," Lopez reflects on her career and personal journey, from her early albums to her ventures into film and television. She shares that the project became about celebrating love, both for oneself and others, making it a true labor of love.

In her own words, Lopez says, "It's not just a love story between two people; it's a love story with life and the journey we all take. I hope people can see themselves in it and find comfort in knowing they're not alone."