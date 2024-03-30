JAZZ PO POLSKU: Global Tour Unites Continents Through Polish Jazz Brilliance

Polish jazz is set to conquer the world stage in 2024, with over 60 concerts planned across continents from Canada to Korea, in a musical odyssey inspired by the legendary explorer Paweł Edmund Strzelecki. This ambitious tour, titled JAZZ PO POLSKU, promises to showcase the rich tapestry of Polish jazz to a global audience, featuring a lineup of Poland's finest musicians embarking on a journey that transcends cultural and geographical boundaries.

Canadian Debut and Balkan Adventure

The tour kicks off with JAH Trio and Unleashed Cooperation making their mark in Canada, setting the tone for an international showcase of Polish jazz prowess. The journey continues through the Balkans and the Three Seas region, with Unleashed Cooperation leading the charge. In parallel, the dynamic duo of Piotr Damasiewicz and Kuba Wójcik will captivate audiences in India and Bangladesh, collaborating with local artists to create a unique fusion of sounds and cultures.

Far East and European Sojourn

As the year progresses, the Confusion Project and Simona De Rosa will bring their enchanting melodies to China, while the duo of Piotr Damasiewicz and Aleksandra Kryńska takes on Japan. The tour's European leg will be highlighted by performances from the Tomasz Chyła Quintet in Lithuania and HoTS in China, illustrating the diverse appeal and versatility of Polish jazz. These concerts are not just performances but cultural exchanges, opening dialogues between Polish artists and the world.

Culmination in Korea

The grand finale of the JAZZ PO POLSKU tour will unfold in Korea, with the Mateusz Gawęda Trio closing out the year-long journey. This final act symbolizes the project's success in bringing the essence of Polish jazz to a global audience, proving that music is a universal language capable of connecting hearts across the globe. The tour's culmination in Korea highlights the project's commitment to fostering cultural understanding and appreciation through the power of jazz.

The JAZZ PO POLSKU tour is more than a series of concerts; it's a global expedition that celebrates the spirit of exploration and the universal appeal of jazz. By bringing Polish jazz to the world, the project not only showcases the talents of Polish musicians but also emphasizes the role of music in bridging cultural divides. As the tour makes its mark on the global stage, it leaves behind a legacy of collaboration, innovation, and unity through the timeless language of jazz.