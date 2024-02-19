Jazz Luminaries Benny Benack III & Bria Skonberg to Illuminate Youngstown with American Classics

In a fusion of timeless melodies and contemporary flair, Youngstown State University's Ford Theater is set to host an evening that promises to walk attendees down memory lane while simultaneously forging new paths in jazz. This Friday, Feb. 23, Benny Benack III and Bria Skonberg, two prodigious talents in the realms of jazz trumpet and vocals, will lead the charge in 'Sing and Swing: Our American Songbook', a performance that delves deep into the heart of the Great American Songbook. With tickets pegged at $30 and concessions available for select groups, the curtain rises at 7:30 p.m., inviting audiences to a spectacle where history meets innovation.

A Night of Jazz Royalty

Benack and Skonberg, both heralded for their dual expertise in trumpeting and singing, are set to breathe new life into the revered classics of Gershwin, Ellington, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin. Accompanied by a handpicked ensemble of New York's finest, their performance is not just a concert but a journey through the golden era of jazz and pop. From the soul-stirring 'In a Mellow Tone' by Duke Ellington to the poignant 'I'm Glad There is You' by Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown, each selection promises to be a gateway into the rich tapestry of American musical heritage.

Modern Twists on Timeless Classics

This event, part of the Donald P. Pipino Performing Arts Series and a collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents, is more than a nod to the past; it's a bridge to the future. Both Benack and Skonberg have expressed their deep reverence for the classic songbook era, with a firm intention to inject contemporary sensibilities into these age-old melodies. Skonberg, who has been praised by The Wall Street Journal and is on the cusp of releasing her seventh studio album 'What It Means', alongside Benack, recognized as a Rising Star Male Vocalist and Trumpeter, signify the evolving face of jazz. Their commitment to preserving the essence of the classics while introducing fresh arrangements and original songs inspired by the genre heralds a new chapter in the storied history of American jazz.

A Symphony of Skills

The significance of this event transcends mere entertainment; it's a testament to the enduring power of the Great American Songbook and its capacity to inspire across generations. The chosen repertoire, featuring luminaries like Ella Fitzgerald and Judy Garland, offers a unique insight into the soul of American music. For Benack and Skonberg, this performance is an opportunity to showcase not just their virtuosity but their vision for jazz's future - a future where the classics are not just remembered but revitalized.

As the lights dim at the Ford Theater this Friday, attendees will find themselves at the confluence of history and modernity. 'Sing and Swing: Our American Songbook' is not just a concert; it's a celebration of the Great American Songbook, brought to life by two of the most forward-thinking artists in jazz today. In a world constantly looking forward, Benack and Skonberg remind us of the beauty of looking back - and the importance of carrying those timeless tunes into tomorrow.