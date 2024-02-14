Jazz at the Bolt: A Fusion of Talent in Burnaby's Shadbolt Centre for the Arts

Jazz at the Bolt: A Musical Fusion in Burnaby's Shadbolt Centre for the Arts

Burnaby's Shadbolt Centre for the Arts is set to welcome the return of Jazz at the Bolt, a vibrant event celebrating its fourth year of showcasing local and international talent. The festival, scheduled from February 16 to 18, promises an eclectic mix of jazz styles and a diverse lineup of musicians from around the world.

A Symphony of Talent

This year's Jazz at the Bolt features 30 performances by a roster of 30 artists, including American saxophonist Dayna Stephens and Iranian-Canadian vocalist Saba Amrei. The festival will also highlight rising talents like Amrei, who blends Persian classical sounds with Western jazz, creating a unique fusion of cultures and styles.

Dayna Stephens, an accomplished musician from New York City, shares his excitement about the upcoming event, "The lineup is incredible. I'm excited to be part of such a diverse group of artists and to share the stage with musicians from around the world."

A Global Gathering

Festival founder Cory Weeds has fostered relationships with musicians from across the globe, including New York City, Houston, Phoenix, Toronto, and Vancouver. The event will feature a mix of emerging and veteran artists, providing an engaging experience for jazz enthusiasts.

One of the festival's most anticipated performances is the collaboration between François Houle, Gordon Grdina, and Kenton Loewen. The trio will pay tribute to South African free jazz composers, offering a captivating and thought-provoking musical exploration.

Building a Welcoming Music Community

Jazz at the Bolt aims to create a welcoming music community for all attendees. The event will include multiple stages, allowing music lovers to enjoy a variety of performances and engage with artists in a more intimate setting.

Cory Weeds expresses his commitment to providing an affordable and inclusive event, "Our goal is to offer top-name talent at an affordable price. We want to make sure that everyone can enjoy this incredible celebration of jazz music."

As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for another weekend of world-class jazz and unforgettable performances at Burnaby's Shadbolt Centre for the Arts.

In its fourth year, Jazz at the Bolt continues to showcase an impressive lineup of international and local talent, offering a diverse range of jazz styles and fostering a welcoming music community for all attendees. With artists such as Dayna Stephens and Saba Amrei taking the stage, the event promises a unique fusion of cultures and captivating musical explorations.