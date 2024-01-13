en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Jaylyn Chang: The Unseen Force Behind Anderson .Paak’s Success

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Jaylyn Chang: The Unseen Force Behind Anderson .Paak’s Success

At the heart of the American music industry lies a tale of love, resilience, and shared passion. This is the story of Jaylyn Chang, also known by her stage name Jae Lin, the South Korean-American singer who stands beside her talented husband, Anderson .Paak, as his unwavering pillar of support.

From Gangnam to Los Angeles: A Journey of Love and Music

Jaylyn Chang and Anderson .Paak’s paths crossed while attending The Musicians Institute Academy in Los Angeles. Jaylyn, a native of Gangnam, South Korea, had embarked on a bold journey to the United States to pursue her education in music, undeterred by her limited English proficiency. It was here that their shared love for music sparked a connection that would eventually culminate in marriage in 2011.

A Supportive Wife and Mother: The Unsung Hero Behind Anderson .Paak

Jaylyn’s career as part of a gospel rock group may not have garnered significant attention, but her pivotal role in her husband’s career and their family life is undeniable. From enduring a period of homelessness to celebrating her husband’s success, Jaylyn has stood as a rock-solid figure through thick and thin. Her support extends beyond her husband, sharing her love for music with their two children, Soul Rasheed and Shine.

Passing on the Torch: A Family Bonded by Music

Music is not just a career for Jaylyn and Anderson .Paak; it’s a family affair. Jaylyn, along with her son, Soul Rasheed, are ardent fans of K-Pop, particularly the globally acclaimed band BTS. Their shared enthusiasm for music was evident when they had the opportunity to meet the BTS members backstage in 2021. This shared love of music is a testament to the vibrant musical atmosphere in their household, an element that undoubtedly contributes to the ongoing success of Anderson .Paak.

Despite her private nature and the mystery surrounding her exact age, what is clear about Jaylyn Chang is her unwavering support for her family and her undying love for music. Born in the mid-30s and celebrating her birthday on November 11, she continues to be a beacon of resilience and support in her family’s life, a testament to her strength and dedication.

0
Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
8 mins ago
MBNel's '8 To Infinity': A Testament to Evolution and Artistic Growth
MBNel, a rising Filipino-American hip-hop sensation, hailing from Stockton, California, has set the music industry ablaze with his latest album release, ‘8 To Infinity’. Identified for his potent storytelling ability and his flair for producing sonically pleasing music, MBNel’s new album is a testament to his evolution as an artist. Unveiling ‘8 To Infinity’ Since
MBNel's '8 To Infinity': A Testament to Evolution and Artistic Growth
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico
39 mins ago
El Laberinto del Coco Unveils Performances in NYC and Puerto Rico
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Homage to 2000s Films in 'Yes, And?' Music Video
42 mins ago
Ariana Grande's Nostalgic Homage to 2000s Films in 'Yes, And?' Music Video
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
17 mins ago
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of 'Tainted Love' in East Lancashire
32 mins ago
Gloria Jones to Celebrate 60 Years of 'Tainted Love' in East Lancashire
Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven's Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast
38 mins ago
Worcester Festival Choral Society to Perform Beethoven's Mass in C: A Classical Music Feast
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
2 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
2 mins
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
3 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
3 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
3 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
4 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
5 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
6 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
9 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app