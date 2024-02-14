Jason Robert Brown's 'The Connector': A Musical Exploration of Journalism, Ambition, and Morality

Jason Robert Brown, the esteemed composer and lyricist, announces a limited engagement and cast recording for his latest musical, 'The Connector'. Delving into the realm of American journalism, Brown's creation intertwines fact and fancy in a compelling narrative.

A Tale of Ambition and Morality

Set in the hallowed halls of The Connector, a revered magazine, 'The Connector' follows the journey of two young journalists, Ethan Dobson and Robin Martinez. As the media landscape evolves rapidly, Ethan's ambition and writing prowess propel him to question his moral boundaries in pursuit of the ultimate scoop. Simultaneously, Robin grapples with the extent she is willing to go to halt Ethan's questionable methods.

Limited Engagement and Cast Recording

The musical is currently in production and will run until March 17, 2024. Concord Theatricals Recordings will release the original cast recording in late spring 2024. The album was recorded at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music under the expert guidance of Jeffrey Lesser and Brown, who also serves as the arranger, orchestrator, and pianist. Sean Patrick Flahaven is the co-producer of this much-anticipated musical.

Insights from The Stagecraft Podcast

The Stagecraft podcast recently featured an interview with Peter Filichia, James Marino, and Michael Portantiere, discussing 'The Connector' at The Newman Mills Theater. They provided valuable insights into the musical's production and reception, further fueling anticipation among theater enthusiasts.

In the ever-changing world of journalism, 'The Connector' serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of integrity and the consequences of ambition. With its limited engagement and cast recording, this musical promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.