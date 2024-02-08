James Mastro's 'My god': A Universal Anthem for Unity and Peace from the Dawn of a New Error

In the ever-evolving landscape of rock and Americana music, James Mastro stands as a seasoned virtuoso. Known for his indelible work with The Bongos and the Health & Happiness Show, Mastro has now unveiled his latest creation, a poignant single titled "My god." This anthemic track serves as the third single from his much-anticipated debut solo album, "Dawn of a New Error," set to be released through the esteemed MPress Records.

Advertisment

A Melodic Call for Unity

Reminiscent of the messages of peace and tolerance espoused by the legendary John Lennon, "My god" resonates with memorable musical hooks and direct, heartfelt lyrics. The song encapsulates Mastro's unique sound, weaving together his distinctive vocals and guitar prowess. He is joined by an accomplished ensemble, including Tony Shanahan on bass and various other instruments, and Louie Appel on drums and tambourine.

The universal appeal of "My god" is further emphasized by the translation of its accompanying video into eleven different languages. The diverse cast featured in the video reflects the song's themes of unity and peace, transcending geographical boundaries to deliver a powerful message.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Album in the Making

The upcoming album, "Dawn of a New Error," promises to be a veritable tour de force, with guest vocals by the iconic Ian Hunter and production by the talented Tony Shanahan. The record also showcases performances from several notable drummers, with the recording and mixing expertly handled by James Frazee, and the mastering done by the renowned Greg Calbi.

As fans eagerly await the release of "Dawn of a New Error," they can look forward to Mastro's upcoming tour dates and stay connected with him through his website and social media channels. For further information, contact Jill Richmond-Johnson, who is handling publicity for this highly anticipated album release.

Advertisment

A Voice That Echoes Across Borders

In a world often fraught with division, James Mastro's "My god" serves as a clarion call for unity and understanding. With its universal message and melodic appeal, this single is set to captivate audiences worldwide, offering a glimpse into the promising future of Mastro's solo career. As the date of the album release draws near, the anticipation builds, and the stage is set for the dawn of a new era in rock and Americana music.

Headline: "James Mastro's 'My god': A Universal Anthem for Unity and Peace from the Dawn of a New Error"