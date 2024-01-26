James Arthur on Fatherhood and His New Album 'Bitter Sweet Love'

James Arthur, the 35-year-old former X Factor star and now a proud father, sheds light on the intertwining of his personal experiences and musical journey. Arthur's life took a joyous turn in November 2022 when he and his long-term girlfriend, Jessica Grist, welcomed their baby girl, Emily. The couple had reconciled in early 2022, following a brief separation, and their shared joy is now visible in their journey as parents.

Emily's Musical Inclinations and Arthur's Parenting Advice

Arthur, in a recent interview on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, revealed his daughter's emerging musical inclinations. He described how Emily finds comfort in Rick Ross's song 'Hustlin'' and also in Arthur's own song, 'A Year Ago,' from his new album 'Bitter Sweet Love,' which seems to soothe her when she's upset. Offering advice to expectant mother Fleur, Arthur emphasized the importance of trusting one's instincts in parenting, as every child is unique.

The Significance of 23 and Fatherhood

Arthur also shared his sentimental connection with the number 23, symbolizing the first year of Emily's life, thus marking 2023 as a significant year for him. His journey to fatherhood was not made public until a surprise announcement on Instagram, which radiated warmth with a tattoo tribute to Emily. This revelation held particular poignancy since Arthur and Jessica had previously suffered an ectopic pregnancy loss. They later chose to speak publicly about this loss, aiming to raise awareness.

'Bitter Sweet Love': An Album Reflecting Arthur's Personal Journey

Arthur's new album, 'Bitter Sweet Love,' is now available, featuring songs that resonate with his personal experiences. In the album, Arthur dives into themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, showcasing his raw emotional vulnerability. Reconnecting with producer Steven Solomon, Arthur expressed a desire to capture a live rock sound, adding a unique touch to the deeply introspective and heartfelt project. The new album follows his 2021 album 'It'll All Make Sense In The End,' and Arthur is both excited and nervous about the upcoming world tour to promote 'Bitter Sweet Love.'