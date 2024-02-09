Jake Owen to Perform at Charity Concert for John Deere Classic's Birdies for Charity

Country music sensation Jake Owen gears up to serenade the Quad-Cities on April 19, 2024, for a benefit concert supporting the John Deere Classic's Birdies for Charity. The much-anticipated event, announced at a media conference, will take place at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, where tickets ranging from $150 will be available online and at the casino.

Advertisment

A Night of Music and Philanthropy

Owen, renowned for chart-toppers like "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" and "Down To The Honkytonk," has previously wowed the Quad-Cities with his performances. His affection for the area and its people is evident, and this upcoming concert offers an opportunity to blend his love for music and golf with his philanthropic spirit.

The Rhythm City Event Center, with a capacity of 1,600 attendees, will host the concert. Given Owen's history of sell-out shows and his undeniable popularity, early ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Advertisment

Birdies for Charity: Turning Swings into Support

The concert is part of the John Deere Classic's 2024 entertainment lineup and precedes the prestigious golf tournament scheduled for July 3-7 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. The event is co-sponsored by Quad City Bank & Trust and Visit Quad Cities, with all proceeds directed to the Birdies for Charity bonus fund.

Andrew Lehman, tournament director for the John Deere Classic, emphasized Owen's affinity for golf and the Quad-Cities, noting his previous involvement in charity golf events. Last year, the Birdies for Charity program contributed a staggering $14.1 million to various charities, with the John Deere Classic adding a 5% bonus.

Advertisment

Since its inception in 1971, the tournament, alongside its Birdies for Charity program, has raised over $174 million for charity. This concert, while not intended to replace the larger "Concert at the Course," is a testament to the ongoing commitment to support local communities.

Celebrating the Best of Music and Giving

As the date approaches, anticipation builds for an unforgettable night of music and charity. The concert not only promises an evening of exceptional entertainment but also serves as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together and support meaningful causes.

Owen's return to the Quad-Cities is more than just a performance; it's an opportunity to celebrate the region's love for music, golf, and philanthropy. The concert, in collaboration with the John Deere Classic, underscores the importance of giving back and the transformative impact of community support.

As the sun sets on April 19, the Rhythm City Casino will resonate with the sounds of Owen's music, echoing with the spirit of generosity and unity. This is a night that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, both on the hearts of those present and the lives of those who will benefit from the proceeds.