J Mascis Ushers in a New Era with His Latest Solo Album, 'What Do We Do Now'

In a remarkable departure from his signature acoustic style, J Mascis, the enigmatic frontman of Dinosaur Jr., has unveiled his latest solo album, 'What Do We Do Now.' This fifth studio release, born during the final throes of lockdown, carries an unexpected band-oriented sound that showcases Mascis's distinctive voice against a backdrop of full instrumentation.

Advertisment

A New Sonic Landscape

The album, recorded at Mascis's own studio, introduces a fresh dynamic to his solo work. It features drums and electric guitars, a stark contrast to the soft, introspective tunes his fans have come to associate with his solo releases. This new direction is evident in tracks like 'Can't Believe We're Here,' which opens the album with Mascis's unmistakable voice soaring over a rich tapestry of instruments.

The inclusion of other musicians, such as Ken Mauri of the B-52's on keyboards and Matthew 'Doc' Dunn on pedal steel, has added depth and texture to Mascis's sound. Their contributions have created a classicist profile for the album, making it a unique addition to Mascis's discography.

Advertisment

Candid Lyrics and Emotional Depth

Despite the shift in sound, 'What Do We Do Now' remains true to Mascis's introspective songwriting. The title track and 'I Can't Find You' reveal candid and introspective lyrics that resonate with a sense of emotional gravity. These tracks, along with others on the album, convey a melancholic and resolute tone, punctuated by moments of defiance.

The lyrics, penned during the final stages of lockdown, reflect the uncertainty and introspection of that time. They offer a raw and honest glimpse into Mascis's thoughts and feelings, making the album a deeply personal and evocative body of work.

Advertisment

Intensity in a New Light

With 'What Do We Do Now,' Mascis challenges the notion that intensity in music requires sheer volume. The album demonstrates that emotional depth and musical complexity can create a powerful and moving listening experience, even without the loud live performances that Dinosaur Jr. is known for.

This new release reaffirms Mascis's well-established musical identity while also showcasing his versatility and willingness to experiment. It suggests that, even after four decades in the music industry, Mascis continues to evolve and push boundaries.

As the world slowly emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, 'What Do We Do Now' serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and creativity of the human spirit. It is a testament to Mascis's enduring talent and a beacon of hope for the future of music.