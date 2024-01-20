IVE Releases First English Single 'All Night,' Announces World Tour

In a bold move marking their entry into the third year, South Korean girl group, IVE, has released their first English single 'All Night.' This single, a collaboration with the globally acclaimed rapper, Saweetie, is a reimagined version of Icona Pop's 2013 hit carrying the same title. This track marks a significant departure from IVE's past works, offering a fresh, empowering message that underscores their commitment to growth and innovation.

IVE's 'All Night': A Fresh Twist to an Iconic Track

The six-member group, composed of Gaeul, Yujin, Wonyoung, Rei, Jiwon, and Leeseo, has brought their unique style to the song. The single has generated mixed reactions online, with some fans lauding the band's refreshing new style while others voiced concerns about the song's resemblance to other tracks. Regardless of the varied responses, 'All Night' stands as a testament to the group's audacity to experiment and evolve.

IVE's World Tour: A Global Leap Forward

Alongside the release of 'All Night,' IVE announced their first world tour, 'Show What I Have.' The tour will span across Asia, North and South America, and Australia, marking a significant phase in IVE's journey. The girls have expressed particular enthusiasm for Australia, attracted by its unique wildlife. Wonyoung, who has taken up the mantle of interpreter, is excited about shopping in the U.S., while Leeseo aims to learn new languages to communicate better with their fans, fondly called DIVES.

The Significance of English and IVE's Commitment to their Fans

During a candid discussion, the members of IVE shared their excitement and their personal growth as they gear up for the world tour. They emphasized the significance of English in expanding their expression and connecting with a global audience. Despite the challenges of touring, Gaeul finds her motivation in the support from her group. This commitment to their fans and dedication to their craft are what sets IVE apart as they embark on this pivotal phase in their career.