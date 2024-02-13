IU and DPR Ian Team Up for a 'Winning' Collaboration in New Mini-Album

In an exciting development for music lovers, South Korean singer-songwriter IU and rapper DPR Ian have announced their collaboration for IU's sixth mini-album, "The Winning." Fans are buzzing with anticipation, as the news was revealed through a captivating music video teaser for the album's lead single, "Shopper." The video, released on Valentine's Day 2024, has already amassed a significant number of views.

Advertisment

IU, known for her versatile musical style and powerful voice, has consistently delivered chart-topping hits, earning her a well-deserved place in the industry's hall of fame. On the other hand, DPR Ian, a member of the creative collective DPR (Dream Perfect Regime), has made his mark as a talented rapper, producer, and director.

A Glimpse into the Extraordinary: "Shopper" MV Teaser

The teaser for "Shopper" captures the imagination with its vibrant colors and dramatic visuals. IU and DPR Ian are seen in an "extraordinary" shop filled with "extraordinary items." The video's upbeat track contrasts with IU's melancholic expression, creating an intriguing atmosphere that leaves viewers eager for more.

Advertisment

While the extent of DPR Ian's involvement in "Shopper" remains a mystery, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about the collaboration. The fusion of IU's signature style and DPR Ian's unique sound promises an unforgettable musical experience.

The Countdown Begins: The Winning Mini-Album Release

With the release date of "The Winning" mini-album fast approaching, fans are counting down the days to hear the full version of "Shopper" and the other tracks included in the EP. This collaboration marks another milestone in IU's illustrious career and further cements DPR Ian's status in the music world. As fans eagerly await the release, one thing is certain: IU and DPR Ian are poised to create a winning combination that will leave a lasting impact on the industry.