ITZY Releases Second Pre-Release Single from Upcoming Album 'Born to Be'

South Korean K-pop sensation, ITZY, has enticed their global fandom with the release of the second pre-release single from their highly anticipated upcoming second studio album, 'Born to Be'. Known for their razor-sharp choreography and captivating performances, ITZY continues to set the bar high for K-pop artists globally.

Embracing a New Musical Direction

The latest single from ITZY provides a tantalizing peek into the new musical direction the group is taking. The full-length album, 'Born to Be,' promises to showcase a fresh and innovative style, pushing the boundaries of K-pop, and further cementing ITZY's reputation as trendsetters in the industry.

Following the Success of the First Single

The new track follows on the heels of the first single and its accompanying music video, which shares the same title as the album, 'Born to Be.' Released in mid-December, the first single and its visually striking video have already amassed a considerable following worldwide, setting the stage for the full album release.

Detailed Album Contents

ITZY's upcoming album, 'Born to Be,' will be available in three distinct versions: Version A, Version B, and Version C. Each album version will comprise a CD, Photobook, Photo Card, Lyric Book, Mini-Folding Poster, Eyes Photo Card, Mood Film, Post Card, and Poster. The dimensions of the album are 210 x 150 x 5 mm, making it a collector's item for fans worldwide.

In conclusion, ITZY's latest single and the forthcoming album, 'Born to Be,' are set to make waves in the global music scene, underpinning their status as one of the leading K-pop groups in the industry.