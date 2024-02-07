Iron and Wine to Release New Album 'Light Verse', Announces North American Tour

Indie-folk sensation Iron and Wine, the brainchild of acclaimed singer-songwriter Sam Beam, has announced the release of a brand new album 'Light Verse'. Scheduled for April 26, this album will be released through Sub Pop, marking an anticipated return after the release of 'Beast Epic' LP (2017), 'Weed Garden' EP (2018), and the 'Lori' EP (2022).

Creating 'Light Verse'

The 10-track album has been produced by Beam himself, with Dave Way taking care of the mixing and engineering. 'Light Verse' is a testament to Beam's ability to curate a variety of collaborations. The track 'All In Good Time' is graced by the vocals of Fiona Apple, and a 24-piece orchestra enriches four of the album's tracks. Other contributing musicians include Tyler Chester, Sebastian Steinberg, David Garza, Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane, and Paul Cartwright.

A Playful and Joyful Journey

Described as the band's most playful record yet, 'Light Verse' is meant to be experienced in its entirety. It offers a sound that is both intimate and self-assured, reflecting a shift from the heaviness and anxiety of the pandemic. The opening track, 'You Never Know', exemplifies Beam's storytelling style with a finger-picked guitar that builds up with strings and indie-folk elements, setting the tone for the entire album.

On the Road with 'Light Verse'

In support of 'Light Verse', Iron and Wine will embark on a North American tour from July to August 2024. Tickets will be available for purchase starting February 9. This tour includes stops in cities like Phoenix, Tulsa, St. Louis, Chicago, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Wilmington, Raleigh, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New Haven, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, promising a summer filled with indie-folk music and Beam's captivating storytelling.