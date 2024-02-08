Intimate Cabaret Experience: An Evening with Detroit Vocalist Sandra Bassett

Detroit-bred vocalist Sandra Bassett, a virtuoso renowned for her diverse repertoire and silky delivery, is set to captivate audiences at the Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center on Yavapai College's Prescott Campus. The event, "An Evening with Sandra Bassett," scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, promises an enthralling exploration of jazz standards, gospel, and blues, showcasing Bassett's expansive vocal range.

A Symphony of Sound

Sandra Bassett, a seasoned keyboardist and alto saxophonist, has garnered acclaim for her independent album 'Just for You,' a rich tapestry of jazz and R&B standards. Her prowess extends beyond the stage, as she is deeply committed to music education, leading workshops and lectures at various institutions in the Phoenix area.

An Intimate Cabaret Experience

The upcoming performance offers an exclusive cabaret experience, with reserved seating onstage, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the music. The evening includes an array of assorted appetizers, desserts, coffee, tea, and a cash bar. Tickets for this bespoke event are priced at $59, with limited seating to preserve the intimate atmosphere.

A Night to Remember

As the anticipation builds for "An Evening with Sandra Bassett," audiences can expect a captivating blend of jazz standards, gospel, and blues, delivered with the vocalist's signature smoothness and versatility. The event promises to be an unforgettable night, offering a rare opportunity to engage with the music and the artist in an intimate setting.

On February 16th, the Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center will resonate with the harmonious sounds of Sandra Bassett, a testament to the enduring power of music to uplift, inspire, and connect. Join us for an extraordinary evening of soulful melodies and heartfelt storytelling, as Bassett shares her artistry and passion with the world.