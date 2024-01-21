India's Ministry of Defence Launches Beating Retreat Ceremony Contest

In a unique move to engage the public, India's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced an online contest centered around the Beating Retreat Ceremony. The contest, which commenced on January 22 and will run until January 29, invites participants to submit video renditions of the ceremony's tunes. The initiative aims to stir patriotism and foster a spirit of community participation leading up to the national event.

Engaging Public with Musical Creativity

The Beating Retreat Ceremony, a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the end of the Republic Day celebrations, is now the focus of a nationwide contest. By taking the Ceremony's tunes to the public, the MoD is encouraging people to explore their musical creativity while connecting with the nation's cultural heritage. The tunes and lyrics for the 2024 ceremony are available on the MyGov portal, the official platform for this contest.

Details of the Contest

Participants are encouraged to create 45-60 second video clips, either vocal or instrumental, based on the Beating Retreat Ceremony tunes. The MoD has set up a rewarding system to recognize exceptional talent, offering cash prizes for the top three entrants in each category. The first prize is Rs 25,000, while the second and third prizes are Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Participation Rules and Regulations

The competition is exclusively open to Indian citizens, with each individual allowed to participate once. Entrants must provide valid personal and contact details, and any deviation will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. The MoD emphasizes the importance of valid contact details, as winners will need to submit documents to prove their identity, age, address, and bank details. The use of the same mobile number and email ID more than once for participation is strictly prohibited.