Indian PM Modi Lauds Devotional Song ‘Ram Aayenge’ by Swati Mishra

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed high praise for the devotional song, ‘Ram Aayenge’, performed by popular singer Swati Mishra. The song, released on Mishra’s YouTube channel in October 2023, has since become an internet phenomenon, racking up over 43 million views.

Modi’s Musical Appreciation

Modi described the song as mesmerizing and took to the social media platform X, the recent successor to Twitter, to share his admiration. His endorsement has given a further boost to the song’s popularity, which has already seen a significant surge since its release just a few months ago.

A Song of Devotion

‘Ram Aayenge’ pays homage to Lord Ram, a significant deity in the Hindu faith, and its popularity underscores the profound cultural significance of Lord Ram in the Indian subcontinent. The song’s immense reach also highlights the role of music in facilitating worship and spiritual expression, resonating deeply with millions of listeners around the world.

Historic Occasion Ahead

In a related note, Modi is set to attend the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, an event he described as a historic occasion. The Prime Minister’s appreciation of ‘Ram Aayenge’ is thus timely, echoing the anticipation and spiritual fervour surrounding the upcoming event.