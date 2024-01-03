en English
Indian PM Modi Lauds Devotional Song ‘Ram Aayenge’ by Swati Mishra

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed high praise for the devotional song, ‘Ram Aayenge’, performed by popular singer Swati Mishra. The song, released on Mishra’s YouTube channel in October 2023, has since become an internet phenomenon, racking up over 43 million views.

Modi’s Musical Appreciation

Modi described the song as mesmerizing and took to the social media platform X, the recent successor to Twitter, to share his admiration. His endorsement has given a further boost to the song’s popularity, which has already seen a significant surge since its release just a few months ago.

A Song of Devotion

‘Ram Aayenge’ pays homage to Lord Ram, a significant deity in the Hindu faith, and its popularity underscores the profound cultural significance of Lord Ram in the Indian subcontinent. The song’s immense reach also highlights the role of music in facilitating worship and spiritual expression, resonating deeply with millions of listeners around the world.

Historic Occasion Ahead

In a related note, Modi is set to attend the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, an event he described as a historic occasion. The Prime Minister’s appreciation of ‘Ram Aayenge’ is thus timely, echoing the anticipation and spiritual fervour surrounding the upcoming event.

India Music Social Issues
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

