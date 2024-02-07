Inaugural Spring Revelry: A Celebration of Country Music in Indianola, Iowa

The small town of Indianola, Iowa, is set to make a significant mark on the country music scene with the announcement of the inaugural Spring Revelry music festival. The festival, scheduled for May 4th at the Memorial Balloon Field, will be headlined by the Turnpike Troubadours and Ryan Bingham, with additional performances by an impressive lineup of artists including Trampled by Turtles, Muscadine Bloodline, Josh Meloy, Kaitlin Butts, and Tyler Halverson.

Experiencing Soul Gravy Again

Another highlight of the festival is the special set by Cody Canada, previously the frontman of Cross Canadian Ragweed. Canada will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's acclaimed Soul Gravy album with a re-recorded version, performed with his current band, The Departed. This exclusive set not only promises a nostalgic journey for fans of Cross Canadian Ragweed but also introduces new listeners to the critically acclaimed album.

Behind the Re-recording

Cody Canada delved into the reasons and process behind the re-recording during his appearance on the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast. Despite the calls for a Ragweed reunion, he expressed difficulty in reconciling due to unresolved hard feelings among the former band members.

Anticipated High Demand

Tickets for the Spring Revelry are currently on sale, and due to the popularity of the lineup, significant interest and high demand are expected. The Spring Revelry festival serves as a testament to the vitality of the country music scene and the power of music festivals in bringing communities together.