Immediate Family: A documentary celebrating the unsung heroes of the 70s music scene

Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center is set to screen 'Immediate Family,' a compelling documentary that pays homage to the unsung heroes of the 1970s music scene. Directed by Danny Tedesco, the film sheds light on the journeys of four legendary session musicians - Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel, and Danny Kortchmar - who defined the iconic sound of the era. The screenings are scheduled for Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Architects of the 70s Sound

Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel, and Danny Kortchmar - collectively known as 'The Section' - formed the backbone of an eclectic mix of hits in the 1970s. Sklar's basslines, Kunkel's steady rhythm, Wachtel's guitar riffs, and Kortchmar's songwriting prowess contributed to the rise of new singer/songwriters like Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, and Neil Young. These musicians played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the music industry, working behind the scenes to create the anthems of a generation.

The documentary is a follow-up to 'The Wrecking Crew,' which chronicled the stories of session musicians in the 1960s. 'Immediate Family' delves deeper into the world of traditional musicianship, capturing the essence of a bygone era before digital editing, auto pitch-correcting, sampling, and drum loops became commonplace.

A Rare Glimpse into a Forgotten Era

Through intimate interviews with the musicians themselves and notable artists they collaborated with, 'Immediate Family' offers a rare insight into the creative process and personal lives of these session musicians. The film features candid conversations with industry legends like Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, and Neil Young as they reminisce about their experiences working with 'The Section.'

The documentary also explores the challenges faced by these musicians in adapting to the changing landscape of the music industry. As technology began to reshape the way music was produced, traditional session musicians found themselves grappling with the shift from analog to digital. 'Immediate Family' serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and adaptability of these artists in the face of adversity.

Critical Acclaim and Legacy

The documentary has received widespread critical acclaim, earning a rare 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised the film for its honest portrayal of the lives and careers of these session musicians, highlighting their indelible contributions to the music industry.

As 'Immediate Family' prepares to captivate audiences at the Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center, it stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel, and Danny Kortchmar. Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the magic that can be created when raw talent, dedication, and passion come together in perfect harmony.

In an era where technology often takes center stage, 'Immediate Family' is a refreshing celebration of old-school, hands-on musicianship. It invites viewers to step back in time and experience the 1970s music scene through the eyes of the architects who built it, brick by melodious brick.

As the lights dim and the opening credits roll, audiences at the Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center will embark on a journey through the lives and careers of Leland Sklar, Russ Kunkel, Waddy Wachtel, and Danny Kortchmar. The documentary 'Immediate Family' not only pays homage to these unsung heroes of the 1970s music scene but also serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and adaptability of artists in the face of a changing industry. Through intimate interviews and rare footage, 'Immediate Family' offers a captivating glimpse into the world of traditional musicianship and the indelible legacy of 'The Section.'