Idaho’s Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Idaho’s Radio Legend DJ Big Jack Armstrong Dies at 69

Idaho’s airwaves mourn the loss of a legendary figure, as the iconic DJ Big Jack Armstrong bid his final adieu at the age of 69. With a career spanning 48 years, Armstrong’s distinctive voice and larger-than-life persona dominated Idaho’s radio landscape, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. Noted for his instrumental role in the success of Concerts At Sea, Armstrong’s unwavering commitment to the art and his community was universally admired.

Legacy of a Radio Titan

Armstrong’s formidable journey began in Lewiston and Orofino, before he arrived in Boise in 1978. His career saw him venture across various radio stations, including KBBK Magic 92, KF95, Rock 97, and Kool 104. Known for his competitive spirit and penchant for grand stunts, Armstrong was a force to be reckoned with, ruling the ratings roost from the night shift to the morning show.

Personal Struggles and Triumphs

However, Armstrong’s illustrious career was not devoid of challenges. In 2013, he faced a significant health scare when he suffered a stroke shortly after purchasing Oldies 1380 AM. This incident led to a decade-long battle with the aftermath of the stroke, but Armstrong’s resilience shone through. Despite his health issues, Armstrong continued to be a beacon in the radio scene, with his daughter Cortni stepping in to manage the station during his hospitalization.

Remembering a Radio Legend

The news of Armstrong’s passing was confirmed by Tammy Bettencourt-Selee of Harmon Travel – Concerts at Sea. Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues on social media, reflecting the love and respect Armstrong commanded. Armstrong is survived by his children, TJ and Cortni, his granddaughters, siblings, and other family members. In April 2023, the History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation honored him for his noteworthy contributions to the broadcasting industry, cementing his legacy as a radio titan.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

