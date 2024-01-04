Iconic ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill’s Texas Glass House Hits the Market

The distinctive home of the late Dusty Hill, bassist for the legendary rock band ZZ Top, has hit the market in College Station, Texas. The glass and metal architectural masterpiece, nestled in the heart of 78 acres of breathtaking natural scenery, is a testament to Hill’s unique personal style and love for the outdoors.

From Rock Stage to Real Estate

Hill, who passed away in 2021, was known as much for his music as for his individualistic style. This property is a clear reflection of that style, with its 5,800 square feet of living space that incorporates floor-to-ceiling glass for panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscape and a fully stocked lake. The house’s innovative design features movable dividers that allow for flexible room layouts, meeting the varying needs of its inhabitants.

Outdoor Living, Elevated

Complementing the indoor living spaces is a thoughtfully designed outdoor area. It features a pool, seating arrangements, and fire pits that cater to both quiet introspection and lively social gatherings. The property is further enhanced by eye-catching metal sculptures and walking paths that invite residents and guests to explore and enjoy the extensive lawn and waterfront areas.

A Price Adjustment and Strategic Location

Initially listed at $4.5 million, the asking price for this unique property has been reduced to $3,995,000. College Station, where the house is located, is conveniently positioned near both Austin and Houston. It is less than 100 miles north of Houston and approximately 110 miles east of Austin, with the Brazos River adding to the area’s natural appeal. This location offers potential buyers the chance to enjoy the tranquility of nature, while still being within easy reach of major Texas cities.

As the late Dusty Hill’s custom-designed home goes on sale, it offers not just a residence, but a glimpse into the personal life and style of one of rock music’s most iconic figures.