Iconic Czech Singer Lenka Filipová Celebrates 70th Birthday with Re-release of Debut Album 'Zamilovaná'

Lenka Filipová, the iconic Czech chanson singer and guitarist, celebrates her 70th birthday this year. Commemorating this milestone, Supraphon has announced the re-release of her debut and best-selling 1981 album, 'Zamilovaná' or 'In Love', available on vinyl for the first time in four decades. This cult album, which catapulted Filipová to stardom, will hit the stores on February 2, 2024.

A Melodic Journey

Born on February 14, 1954, Lenka Filipová began her music career as a classical guitarist. Her unique style and captivating interpretations of Zdeněk Rytíř's lyrics led to the release of 'Zamilovaná' in 1981. This album, featuring tracks like 'Enamorada (Zamilovaná)', 'Dicen que esto es a lo que llaman amor (Prý se tomu říká láska)', 'Toda la culpa la tiene el tiempo (Za všechno může čas)', and 'El mundo se ha vuelto loco (Svět se zbláznil)', instantly resonated with audiences, making Filipová a sensation in the Czech music scene.

Over the last forty years, Filipová has recorded more than thirty albums, showcasing her versatility in various musical styles, including chanson and classical guitar pieces. She has also sung in four languages, reaching an international audience with her soulful melodies. Her last album, 'Oppidum', was dedicated to Celtic music and released in 2018.

Continuing Legacy

'Zamilovaná' remains a timeless classic in Czech pop music, its enduring charm captivating both older and younger generations. The upcoming vinyl reissue not only marks Filipová's 70th birthday but also pays tribute to her significant contributions to the Czech music industry.

Despite reaching this milestone, Lenka Filipová shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to perform actively, with a series of concerts planned in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Her music remains as popular as ever, a testament to her enduring talent and the emotional connection she forges with her listeners.

The Soundtrack of Love

The re-release of 'Zamilovaná' brings back memories of a bygone era while reminding us of the timeless power of music. The dreamy and delicate guitarist, who once captured hearts with her unique voice and style, continues to inspire new generations with her musical journey.

As we celebrate Lenka Filipová's 70th birthday, the re-release of 'Zamilovaná' serves as a poignant reminder of her incredible career. This album, which first introduced the world to her enchanting voice and distinctive style, remains a treasured piece of Czech pop music history.

Filipová's music transcends generations, speaking to the heart and soul of listeners across the globe. As she celebrates her 70th birthday, her timeless melodies continue to echo, reminding us of the enduring power of love and the transformative magic of music.