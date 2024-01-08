en English
Hunter Hayes Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Dog, Cole

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Hunter Hayes Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Dog, Cole

Hunter Hayes, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, has used Instagram as a platform to express his grief over the death of his beloved dog, Cole. This event has prompted Hayes to reflect upon the significant impact that Cole, a retired racing Greyhound, had on his life.

Cole: A Therapeutic Companion and Life Teacher

According to Hayes, Cole was more than a pet; he was a therapeutic companion and a source of life lessons. The singer-songwriter praised his canine friend for teaching him to appreciate nature, find peace, and embrace stillness. Hayes commemorated the memory of Cole by sharing a series of photos that represented their shared adventures and precious moments.

The Bond between Hayes and Cole

The cause of Cole’s death was not disclosed, but Hayes’s tribute underscored the deep bond he shared with his pet. In the past, Hayes has spoken fondly of Cole in interviews, describing him as not just a roommate, but the ‘boss’ of the house. Hayes fondly reflected on how Cole seemed to rejuvenate in spirit as he aged. Cole, who was 11 years old during a 2021 conversation with PEOPLE magazine, was also featured alongside Hayes’s other dog, a whippet-beagle named Ella, in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

A Heartfelt Tribute to Cole

Hayes concluded his touching tribute by expressing gratitude to Cole for ‘rescuing’ him and acknowledging the void his absence will leave. This sincere tribute from Hayes resonates deeply with everyone who has ever loved and lost a pet, reminding us of the profound connections and lessons that animals bring into our lives.

Music
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

