Hui from PENTAGON Sets the Stage for Solo Debut

Marking a remarkable milestone in K-pop history, Hui from the globally-acclaimed group PENTAGON announced his solo debut coming up in January 2024. The news, confirmed by Cube Entertainment, followed a report by Daily Sports last December 11, instigating a wave of anticipation among fans and music enthusiasts around the world.

Eight Years of Dedication

A significant part of PENTAGON for eight years since their debut in 2016, Hui’s contributions have propelled the group’s success. His musical prowess shines through chart-topping hits like Shine, Naughty Boy, Sha La La, and Daisy, demonstrating his profound impact on the group’s trajectory.

Proven Track Record

His upcoming solo album generates considerable excitement, largely credited to his proven track record in music production and songwriting. Hui has produced a string of noteworthy songs, including Never for Produce 101 Season Two, Energetic for Wanna One, and Boyness for Produce X 101. His talent also gained further recognition when he secured his place as the 13th finalist on the popular show, Mnet’s Boys Planet.

A Step Forward for Hui

The solo debut stands as a significant step for Hui, as it presents a unique opportunity to venture beyond group activities and display his individual talents. Teaser images for his first solo mini-album, WHU IS ME: Complex, were recently released, featuring Hui in a bathtub filled with paper wrappings, a visage as visually striking as it is contemplative. The album is set to be released on January 16 KST, marking a new chapter in Hui’s illustrious career.