Music

Hot Chip Rallies Support for Médecins Sans Frontières with London Fundraiser

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Hot Chip Rallies Support for Médecins Sans Frontières with London Fundraiser

In a recent announcement, celebrated music group Hot Chip has declared their intent to stage a fundraising event in the heart of London to lend a helping hand to the globally esteemed organization, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). The charity event, set to unfurl its curtains at the vibrant Night Tales on the 23rd of February, will see the band’s members, along with the eminent Jarvis Cocker, spinning DJ sets. There’s also an air of anticipation around additional special guests, whose identities are yet to be revealed.

Hot Chip: Music For A Cause

Hot Chip, a five-piece indie-electro band hailing from London, has a history of using their music as a catalyst for change. This time, they turn their focus towards aiding Médecins Sans Frontières, especially in their endeavors to support doctors functioning in the volatile region of Gaza. This initiative is not a one-off for the band; they also took to the stage in September of the previous year, DJ’ing at a London-based fundraiser in aid of Youth Music, another organization with philanthropic goals.

Médecins Sans Frontières: Lifesavers in Desperate Times

Médecins Sans Frontières is a globally recognized organization that champions the cause of providing life-saving medical care to those grappling with dire circumstances. In this case, they provide critical assistance to doctors working in Gaza, a region often marred by conflict and deprivation. The funds raised from the charity event will be funneled entirely to Médecins Sans Frontières, ensuring that every penny goes towards aiding those in desperate need.

Join The Cause

Tickets to the charity event are now available for purchase. By attending, music enthusiasts not only get to enjoy a night filled with electrifying DJ sets but also contribute to a noble cause. It’s a unique opportunity to experience the power of music and its ability to bring about positive change, resonating with Hot Chip’s ethos of using their art to make a difference.

United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

