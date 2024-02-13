Horacio Palencia Receives BMI President's Award for Impactful Contributions to Mexican Music

Renowned composer and singer Horacio Palencia, an influential figure in Mexican music for over two decades, will be honored with the BMI President's Award at the 2024 BMI Latin Awards. This prestigious accolade recognizes Palencia's significant contributions to shaping the genre with his timeless lyrics and heartfelt songs rooted in Mexican culture.

A Heartfelt Journey Through Music

Horacio Palencia's career has been marked by numerous accolades, including multiple BMI Latin Awards, recognition from Billboard and Univision, and a lasting impact on música mexicana. His ability to resonate with listeners worldwide has solidified his place as a prolific composer and songwriter in the genre.

The Power of Collaboration

Throughout his career, Palencia has collaborated with various artists, such as Christian Nodal and Banda MS. He has written and composed for multiple acts, earning more than 50 BMI Latin Awards, including the prestigious Latin Songwriter of the Year and Regional Mexican Songwriter of the Year four times each.

Beyond Music: Film and Television

Palencia's talent extends beyond the realm of music, as he has contributed to film and television with his prolific compositions. His work has been featured in popular shows and movies, further solidifying his influence in the entertainment industry.

The BMI President's Award is a distinguished honor given to individuals who have made a significant impact in the industry. Palencia joins an esteemed group of previous recipients, including Carlos Vives and Juanes. The ceremony, taking place on March 13, will also celebrate the songwriters and publishers of the past year's most performed Latin songs in the United States.

Horacio Palencia's achievements serve as a testament to the power of music in bridging cultures and touching the hearts of millions. As he accepts the BMI President's Award, his legacy as a composer, songwriter, and artist will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come.