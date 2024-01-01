Hlengiwe ‘HLE’ Ntombela: A Year of Gratitude and Milestones

As the curtain falls on 2023, South African gospel sensation Hlengiwe ‘HLE’ Ntombela pauses to look back on an eventful year. Her reflections are filled with a sense of gratitude, especially for maintaining her sanity amidst personal losses that could have easily derailed her. However, HLE is not just any singer; she is a trailblazer who has etched her name in the annals of South Africa’s Gospel music history.

A Milestone for South African Gospel Music

In 2022, HLE became the first South African artist to ink an exclusive deal with Motown Gospel, a prominent Christian music company. This remarkable achievement has not only raised HLE’s profile significantly but has also set a new precedent in the gospel music scene in South Africa, opening doors for other artists to dream bigger and reach further.

Looking Forward with Gratitude

Recently returned from a successful career launch in the United States, HLE is eagerly awaiting her upcoming ‘Thank God Fest’ in January 2024. The festival is anticipated to be a grand celebration of her achievements and a platform to express her gratitude. It promises to be an event that encapsulates the essence of HLE’s journey – a testament to her resilience, talent, and unwavering faith.

Gratitude Amidst Challenges

Despite the challenges and losses she faced over the year, HLE remains thankful for the opportunities to expand her career and for the strength to cope with her personal trials. She acknowledges the loss of loved ones in 2023, a painful experience that she has managed to navigate, drawing strength from her faith and the support of her fans and family. As she moves forward, her story continues to inspire many, her music continues to heal, and her faith continues to shine.