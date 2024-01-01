en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Hlengiwe ‘HLE’ Ntombela: A Year of Gratitude and Milestones

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Hlengiwe ‘HLE’ Ntombela: A Year of Gratitude and Milestones

As the curtain falls on 2023, South African gospel sensation Hlengiwe ‘HLE’ Ntombela pauses to look back on an eventful year. Her reflections are filled with a sense of gratitude, especially for maintaining her sanity amidst personal losses that could have easily derailed her. However, HLE is not just any singer; she is a trailblazer who has etched her name in the annals of South Africa’s Gospel music history.

A Milestone for South African Gospel Music

In 2022, HLE became the first South African artist to ink an exclusive deal with Motown Gospel, a prominent Christian music company. This remarkable achievement has not only raised HLE’s profile significantly but has also set a new precedent in the gospel music scene in South Africa, opening doors for other artists to dream bigger and reach further.

Looking Forward with Gratitude

Recently returned from a successful career launch in the United States, HLE is eagerly awaiting her upcoming ‘Thank God Fest’ in January 2024. The festival is anticipated to be a grand celebration of her achievements and a platform to express her gratitude. It promises to be an event that encapsulates the essence of HLE’s journey – a testament to her resilience, talent, and unwavering faith.

Gratitude Amidst Challenges

Despite the challenges and losses she faced over the year, HLE remains thankful for the opportunities to expand her career and for the strength to cope with her personal trials. She acknowledges the loss of loved ones in 2023, a painful experience that she has managed to navigate, drawing strength from her faith and the support of her fans and family. As she moves forward, her story continues to inspire many, her music continues to heal, and her faith continues to shine.

0
Music South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A New Year's Tribute: Celebrating the Birthdays of Notable Figures

By BNN Correspondents

Spotify's Latest Beta Update for Android Crashes App, Leaves Users Frustrated

By BNN Correspondents

Sia Steps Back Into Limelight Post-Liposuction, Preparing for New Album 'Reasonable Woman'

By Muhammad Jawad

Navigating Love, the Taylor Swift Way: Swift Bonds and Beyond

By Saboor Bayat

Anticipation Builds as The Feelers Return to Waitara Town and Country ...
@Music · 2 hours
Anticipation Builds as The Feelers Return to Waitara Town and Country ...
heart comment 0
Hip-Hop Revolution in the Middle East: Wegz Leading the Charge

By BNN Correspondents

Hip-Hop Revolution in the Middle East: Wegz Leading the Charge
Year in Review: 2023’s Highlights in Film and Audio

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: 2023's Highlights in Film and Audio
Bebe Cool Rings in 2024 at PANYC2023; ‘Question’ Wins Video of the Year

By Israel Ojoko

Bebe Cool Rings in 2024 at PANYC2023; 'Question' Wins Video of the Year
Babymonster Preps for Comeback with ‘Stuck in the Middle’

By BNN Correspondents

Babymonster Preps for Comeback with 'Stuck in the Middle'
Latest Headlines
World News
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
26 seconds
North Korea's Surprise Broadcast: A New Propaganda Strategy?
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
4 mins
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
5 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
6 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
6 mins
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
6 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
6 mins
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
7 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
9 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
13 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
16 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
18 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
28 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
30 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
52 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app