Historic Mansion Connected to Jimi Hendrix Hits the Market in Auburn, Maine

Steeped in history and grandeur is the mansion at 1018 Summer Street in Auburn, Maine. Currently on the real estate market, this majestic property holds a cultural gem within its walls - a connection to the legendary musician, Jimi Hendrix.

A Glimpse into the Mansion's Past

The mansion, spanning over 8,000 square feet, once welcomed Hendrix during his brief visit to Maine in 1968. Hendrix, known for his groundbreaking music and electrifying performances, chose the privacy and luxury of this mansion over a hotel. This visit occurred in conjunction with his only Maine performance at the Lewiston Armory, etching a piece of rock'n'roll history into the mansion's past.

Architectural Beauty Interlaced with Luxury

The mansion's architecture is a testament to its time, with its mid-century charm still very much intact. Its luxury is seen in the six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an elegant parlor featuring a full-size antique pool table, and a relaxing indoor pool. A hidden staircase adds a touch of intrigue, leading to a two-bedroom guest suite.

A Renovated Jewel Ready for New Ownership

The property underwent a thorough renovation in 2007, further enhancing its appeal. The makeover included new flooring, walls, a heating system, and drainage, ensuring the mansion's longevity. F.O. Bailey Real Estate currently lists the mansion, marking an opportunity for prospective buyers to own a piece of cultural history interwoven with architectural beauty and modern-day luxury.