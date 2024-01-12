en English
Accidents

Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident

In a remarkable twist of fate, renowned Ghanaian highlife singer, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, and three others narrowly escaped a severe car accident that could have ended in tragedy. The incident, which occurred on January 9 in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, saw the artist’s vehicle lose control due to a combination of wet road conditions, poor road infrastructure, and brake failure. The car, carrying Appiah and his companions, ended up overturned in the middle of the road.

The Accident’s Aftermath

A video of the aftermath, capturing the damaged vehicle, was shared widely on social media, prompting a wave of concern for the well-known musician. However, despite the terrifying experience, all four occupants of the car sustained only minor injuries. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, averting what could have been a devastating loss for the Ghanaian music industry.

Musician’s Response

In the wake of the event, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah himself confirmed the incident and reassured fans of his and the passengers’ survival and health. He acknowledged the adverse weather and the state of the road as contributing factors to the accident. Recounting the moment the car lost control, he revealed he had called out for divine intervention.

A Miraculous Escape

The musician’s survival, along with that of his companions, is indeed a cause for relief and gratitude. Appiah expressed his thankfulness for the survival of everyone involved and confirmed that he is in good condition following the accident. His experience serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by poor road conditions, especially during rainy weather, and underscores the importance of maintaining vehicles in good working order to avert potential catastrophes.

Accidents Ghana Music
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

