Higher Power Embarks on New Journey with 'Absolute Bloom' and Nuclear Blast

Leeds-originating band, Higher Power, has released a fresh single, 'Absolute Bloom,' marking a new partnership with Nuclear Blast, a label recognized for its affinity towards metal. This release comes amid the band's ongoing US tour, alongside Neck Deep, Drain, and Bearings. Higher Power's new track has been described as a deviation from their hardcore roots, leaning more towards the sound of the band Deftones.

A New Chapter with Nuclear Blast

Higher Power has embarked on a novel journey with Nuclear Blast, marking this transition with the release of 'Absolute Bloom.' The track offers a bouncy, tuneful melody with a reverb-y crunch on the guitars, a first for the band on their new label. This development follows a period of change for the band, including the temporary exit and subsequent return of guitarist Louis Hardy.

Personal Transition Reflected in 'Absolute Bloom'

Frontman Jimmy Wizard describes the song as a personal reflection of a transitional phase in his life. The lyrics convey a longing for a deeper, more meaningful connection to the real world and the exploration of hope. The band's upbeat music encapsulates this theme of optimism and the process of figuring things out. Notably, the band's second album, '27 Miles Underwater,' released in 2020, was well-received, demonstrating their ability to connect with audiences despite the global pandemic.

Visual Appeal: 'Absolute Bloom' Music Video

The music video for 'Absolute Bloom' is available on YouTube. It is described as 'pretty gross,' featuring an operation performed on the singer, Jimmy Wizard. Despite its unsettling visuals, the video is a striking representation of the song's theme, adding a level of visual appeal to the band's latest release. As Higher Power continues their US tour and prepares for upcoming festival appearances in the UK, 'Absolute Bloom' serves as a testament to the band's evolution and their promising future with Nuclear Blast.