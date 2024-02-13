High Speed Brakes: The Rising Star of Trinity College's Music Scene

A new band is making waves at Trinity College, and they're not slowing down anytime soon. High Speed Brakes, a student-run band, gained popularity after their performance at The Mill on February 2, 2024. The band's energy and passion for music captivated the crowd, leading to an overwhelmingly positive response.

From Rehearsals to Rave Reviews

High Speed Brakes, formed during the past semester, is a testament to the power of friendship and shared passions. The band members, who met during their time at Trinity College, bonded over their love for music and decided to form a band. They spent countless hours rehearsing, perfecting their sound, and preparing for their debut performance.

Their hard work paid off when they were given the opportunity to open for Fat Morgan at The Mill. The crowd's reaction was electric, and the band received numerous offers from various organizations eager to book them for future events.

Harmonies and Heart: The High-Speed Brakes Sound

Lead singer Victoria Camuy's powerful voice, combined with the band's tight harmonies and impressive musicianship, creates a sound that is both unique and captivating. The band performs a mix of covers and original songs, showcasing their versatility and creativity.

When asked about their songwriting process, Camuy said, "We all bring our own ideas to the table, and we work together to create something that reflects who we are as a band."

Full Speed Ahead: The Future of High-Speed Brakes

High-Speed Brakes is showing no signs of slowing down. The band is set to release their first EP in the near future and has already booked more shows, including a Valentine's Day special at The Mill on February 17.

The band members are grateful for the support they've received and are excited about what the future holds. "We're just a group of friends who love making music together," said Camuy. "We're excited to see where this journey takes us."