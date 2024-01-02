High-Profile Gretsch Guitar Theft Marks a Worrying Trend in Nashville

en English
Crime

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
A high-profile theft occurred at Nashville New & Used Music, leaving the store bereft of a $3,000 limited-edition Gretsch guitar. The crime, which was meticulously premeditated, involved a thief who walked into the store under the guise of needing to converse with a guitar tech. The malefactor managed to substitute the Gretsch G6229TG Players Edition Sparkle Jet with a disrepaired, stringless acoustic guitar, leaving the store personnel none the wiser until it was too late.

The Stolen Gretsch: A Sparkling Gem

The Gretsch in question is no ordinary guitar. It is a unique version, esteemed for its Ocean Turquoise Sparkle color and pickups designed by the renowned Tim Shaw. This guitar’s loss has not just disrupted the store’s inventory but also taken away a piece of artistry that reflected the intricate craftsmanship and dedication of its creators.

Thieves’ Increasing Creativity: A Growing Concern

Store manager Ryan Shrader voiced his concerns over the escalating creativity of thieves. The incident is not an isolated one; thefts in music stores are becoming increasingly common, and the perpetrators are demonstrating an alarming degree of cunning and innovation. The CCTV footage captured the entire episode, providing a chilling glimpse into the mind of a criminal who is far from amateurish.

A Pattern of Musical Instrument Thefts

The theft comes as part of an alarming pattern of musical instrument thefts in the area. Recently, an $8,000 Gibson guitar and a $5,000 Selmer saxophone also fell prey to thieves in different stores. The Nashville police have taken up the investigation, and the store has offered a $200 reward to anyone who could provide information leading to the guitar’s return. Meanwhile, in a ray of positivity, Nashville New & Used Music has been acknowledged as a Top 300 Reverb Seller for 2023.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

