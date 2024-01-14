en English
Ghana

High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana’s Music Streaming Landscape

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:30 pm EST
High Data Costs: A Discordant Note in Ghana’s Music Streaming Landscape

High-speed internet, an essential catalyst in the evolution of music consumption, is increasingly becoming a barrier for many music enthusiasts in Ghana. The prohibitive cost of data is a significant concern for fans and artists alike, with popular Ghanaian musician Darlington Agyekum, better known by his stage name Dr Cryme, voicing his apprehensions.

The Music and Data Dilemma

In a candid conversation with Amansan Krakye on Property FM, Dr Cryme emphasized the strong desire among fans for streaming music, contrasted by the high cost of internet data. He observed that fans often have to make tough decisions regarding their data usage, commonly choosing to spend it on social media platforms like Facebook to stay informed or to watch movies in the evenings, rather than streaming music throughout the day.

Understanding the Fan’s Perspective

Dr Cryme’s insights, as captured in a report by MyNewsGh.com, shed light on the predicament faced by music aficionados who cannot afford to spend all their money on data solely for music streaming. He empathizes with the fans’ need to manage their data consumption wisely, acknowledging that while music is a vital form of entertainment, it is not the only requirement that fans need to cater to.

Global Moves Towards More Artist-Centric Models

The issue of data prices influencing music streaming is not isolated to Ghana. Notable global shifts are occurring, such as Spotify’s recent changes in pricing and the concurrent increase in music streaming subscription spending in the UK. Similarly, Universal Music Group is evolving their streaming payout model to be more artist-centric, focusing on strengthening the artist-fan relationship through superfan experiences and products. Such moves reflect the industry’s recognition of this problem and the subsequent attempts to address it.

In conclusion, while data prices continue to pose a significant challenge to music streaming in Ghana and beyond, the recognition of this problem at both local and global levels is a step towards potential solutions. The music industry’s transition towards more artist-centric models and user-friendly experiences could pave the way for a more balanced ecosystem, where artists are adequately compensated, and fans can enjoy their favorite tunes without breaking the bank.

Ghana Music
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

