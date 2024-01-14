Hidden Recording Studio in Franklin Estate Now on Sale for $4.97 Million

A hidden gem nestled in Franklin, Tennessee, a unique estate with a clandestine world-class recording studio is now on sale for $4.97 million. This reduction from the initial asking price in September of $5.5 million makes it an intriguing acquisition for music enthusiasts and property investors alike. The current proprietors, Kim Horrocks, a renowned singer and audio book narrator, and her husband Lee Horrocks, a remarkable songwriter, producer, and artist, are the masterminds behind the transformation of this property.

Advertisment

The Musical History of the Estate

The five-bedroom property, covering an expansive area of 6,139 square feet, has heard the melodious notes of artists such as Emmylou Harris and Brandy Clark, echoing through its halls. However, the essential highlight of this estate is the state-of-the-art recording studio, ingeniously concealed behind a bookshelf-shaped doorway. With the simple press of a button, the secret passage opens, revealing a world where creativity meets technology.

Architectural Marvels and Modern Amenities

Advertisment

Located along the serene Harpeth River, the house boasts a three-story open floor plan with oak hardwood floors, exposed stone walls, vaulted ceilings, and three fireplaces, exuding a warm, rustic charm. The residence features a modernized kitchen, two en suite bedrooms on the main floor, a loft area, and a stunning primary bedroom with an exclusive terrace. The house has undergone substantial renovations since being purchased in 2015 for $625,000, including the installation of a new roof and updated heating and air conditioning systems.

Entertainment and Leisure Facilities

Other amenities that raise the bar for luxury living include a sauna, two offices for those who work from home, a home bar, and an entertainment room equipped with guitars and a sound system. The estate also offers a Brazilian teak deck with breathtaking river views, a fire pit for intimate gatherings, and a basketball pad for sports enthusiasts. Situated conveniently near a 300-acre equestrian estate and merely 30 minutes from Nashville, the property scores high on the accessibility front with easy access to Highway 100.