Hidden Gem: Luxurious Colorado Estate with Professional Recording Studio Hits Market

Nestled in the heart of Franktown, Colorado, a luxurious estate with a hidden gem has just hit the market for $2.399 million. This four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence isn't your average multi-million-dollar property; it boasts a fully soundproof recording studio tucked away in the basement.

A Hidden Treasure in the Heart of Colorado

Spread across 5,702 square feet, the home offers a stunning panorama of the Rockies. Step inside, and you'll find large windows, high ceilings, an oversized deck, and an outdoor fireplace that creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The chef's kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, while the dual-sided bar and theater provide ample opportunities for entertaining.

The Crown Jewel: A Professional Recording Studio

The most unique feature of this estate, however, is the engineer-tested recording studio hidden in the basement. Currently being used as a professional recording space, it offers aspiring and established artists alike a chance to create music in a serene and picturesque environment.

A Dream Home for the Passionate and Creative

With its breathtaking views, high-end finishes, and state-of-the-art recording studio, this luxury estate is truly a one-of-a-kind find. Whether you're a music aficionado, an entertainment enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, this property offers an unparalleled living experience.

David DiPetro, the listing agent, invites interested buyers to explore this magnificent estate and uncover the hidden treasures that lie within its walls. As of February 13, 2024, this dream home awaits its new owner, ready to provide a lifetime of memories and inspiration.

