Henry Timms Resigns as Lincoln Center President to Join Brunswick Group

Henry Timms, the current president of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, has announced his resignation effective this summer. The 47-year-old visionary has held the position for five years, offering stability to an institution that had seen five different leaders within a span of five and a half years prior to his tenure.

A Storied Tenure

Timms assumed the role of president in May 2019. During his time in office, he oversaw significant changes and milestones at the center. Arguably the most notable of these achievements was the completion of a $550 million renovation of David Geffen Hall. This significant project was a cause for celebration when the hall, which is the home of the New York Philharmonic, reopened to the public in October 2022.

A Shift in Programming Strategy

Under Timms' leadership, the Lincoln Center also saw a significant shift in its programming strategy. The focus veered away from classical music, a staple of the center's repertoire, towards a broader range of genres. This strategic move was met with a mixed reception, with some appreciating the diversity in cultural offerings and others criticizing the departure from tradition.

Timms' Future Endeavors

As for what's next for Timms, he has accepted a position as CEO of the Brunswick Group, a global public relations and advisory firm. His departure marks a new chapter for both himself and the Lincoln Center, which will now need to navigate the post-pandemic era under new leadership.