Hennepin Theatre Trust Unveils 2024-25 Season: Pre-Broadway Premiere of 'Purple Rain' Among 11 Acclaimed Productions

In a dazzling announcement that has set the stage ablaze, the Hennepin Theatre Trust in Minneapolis unveiled its 2024-25 season lineup, a medley of 11 acclaimed productions that promise an unforgettable theatrical journey. The jewel in the crown is the pre-Broadway world premiere of "Purple Rain," a stirring adaptation of Prince's seminal 1984 film, which will raise the curtain at the State Theatre in spring 2025.

The Royal Purple Ascension

"Purple Rain", the epochal film that catapulted Prince to global stardom, will now be reborn as a Broadway-bound musical. The pre-Broadway premiere, slated for the spring of 2025, will take place in the very heart of the late icon's creative universe: Minneapolis. With music and lyrics penned by none other than the Purple One himself, the stage adaptation will be helmed by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, and directed by the visionary Lileana Blain-Cruz.

The announcement has elicited palpable excitement from L. Londell McMillan, the Prince estate's trustee, who expressed his belief that the production will both honor Prince's legacy and redefine the boundaries of a "jukebox musical." Larry Mestel, CEO of Primary Wave Music, echoed this sentiment, stating that the adaptation will "exceed expectations" and bring Prince's timeless music to new audiences.

A Symphony of Accolades

The 2024-25 season at the Hennepin Theatre Trust is a veritable treasure trove of theatrical gems. Four recent Tony Award winners will grace the stage, including "Back to the Future: The Musical," "& Juliet," and "Kimberly Akimbo." Additionally, three productions that are currently treading the boards on Broadway will make their Minneapolis debuts: "Les Misérables," "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," and the Tony-winning revival of "Parade."

The lineup also boasts the Tony-winning musical "Hadestown," as well as "Some Like It Hot," "The Book of Mormon," and "Life of Pi," an adaptation of Yann Martel's bestselling novel. With a combined tally of 40 Tony Awards, the 2024-25 season underscores the Trust's commitment to delivering top-tier performances to the community.

The Curtain Rises

Single tickets and subscription packages for the 2024-25 season, priced between $355-$1,120, will be available for purchase at a later date through the Hennepin Theatre Trust's official website. As the curtain rises on this extraordinary season, one thing is certain: the stage is set for an unforgettable journey through the world of theater.

As the echoes of Prince's immortal anthem resonate through the State Theatre, the 2024-25 season promises to be a celebration of the power of music, theater, and the human spirit. With its diverse lineup of 11 acclaimed productions, the Hennepin Theatre Trust is poised to captivate audiences and reaffirm its status as a bastion of artistic excellence.

In the spring of 2025, the world will bear witness to the pre-Broadway premiere of "Purple Rain," a testament to the enduring legacy of a musical genius. As we eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this theatrical masterpiece, one thing is clear: the spirit of Prince will live on, not just in the hearts of his fans, but on the stage that he once called home.