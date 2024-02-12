HEALTH Unveils Synthpop Cover of Deftones' 'Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)'

In a mesmerizing fusion of alt-metal and new-wave, American rock band HEALTH has unveiled a synthpop cover of Deftones' iconic track 'Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)'. This ethereal reimagining, released exclusively for Spotify Singles, is now part of the streaming giant's popular playlist series.

A Synthpop Exhale

Trading guitars for glazed synths and drums for industrial beats, HEALTH has transformed the original track into a captivating nocturnal soundscape. The cover features lead vocalist Jake Duzsik delivering Chino Moreno's lyrics with a breathy murmur, adding a cool and clever spin to the classic song.

HEALTH's Unique Twist

The American rock band, known for their innovative sound and electrifying performances, has once again showcased their musical prowess with this cover. Their ability to seamlessly blend genres and create a unique auditory experience is evident in their rendition of 'Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)'.

Upcoming Tour and Album Release

Following the release of this cover, HEALTH is gearing up for the physical release of their latest album 'RAT WARS' on February 16th. The album will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette. In support of the album, the band will embark on a North American tour in March, with Pixel Grip and King Yosef joining as support acts.

Today, February 12th, 2024, music lovers worldwide are eagerly streaming HEALTH's synthpop cover of 'Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)', further cementing the band's reputation as architects of a transforming cultural landscape.