HEALTH Reimagines Deftones' Classic with Ethereal New-Wave Cover

Industrial noise-rock band HEALTH, hailing from Los Angeles, unveils a captivating cover of Deftones' 'Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)' as part of Spotify Singles. The track, released on February 12, 2024, brings a fresh, ethereal new-wave take on the alt-metal classic.

Advertisment

HEALTH's Transformative Approach

HEALTH, known for their signature industrial beats and breathy vocals, has infused 'Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)' with glazed synths and a colder, more electronic sound. The result is an entrancing rendition that preserves the original's eerie, dreamy atmosphere while adding a distinctive HEALTH flavor.

A History of Collaboration

Advertisment

This isn't the first time HEALTH and Deftones' Chino Moreno have joined forces. Three years ago, they collaborated on 'ANTI-LIFE' for the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic book soundtrack. Their latest project, the Spotify Singles cover, further solidifies their creative connection.

Reception and Impact

HEALTH's innovative interpretation of 'Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)' has garnered praise for its cool and clever execution. The cover serves as a testament to the band's ability to reimagine classics with their unique sonic identity.

The release of this cover not only spotlights HEALTH's artistic prowess but also pays homage to Deftones' enduring legacy in the alt-metal scene. As fans of both bands continue to discover this reinterpretation, it's clear that the collaboration between HEALTH and Chino Moreno has struck a chord, resonating with old and new fans alike.

In the ever-evolving landscape of music, HEALTH continues to push boundaries and redefine genres. Their cover of 'Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)' stands as a shining example of their innovative spirit and their commitment to honoring the past while carving out a new path for the future.