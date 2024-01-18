HARMAN Celebrates Holiday Season with Make-A-Wish Connecticut: A Symphony of Joy and Giving

In a heartwarming display of corporate social responsibility, HARMAN, a globally recognized force in the music and technology industry, partnered with Make-A-Wish Connecticut to light up the holiday season. The Winter Wonderland event, a festive spectacle, was hosted at the WWE's Wishing Place in Trumbull, Connecticut, transforming it into a realm of joy and excitement for the attendees.

Advertisment

Winter Wonderland: A Festive Extravaganza

The event was a dazzling array of holiday-themed activities designed to spread cheer and comfort. Ice carvings, sleigh rides, and holiday lights added a whimsical touch to the atmosphere. However, the real star of the evening was the Wish Live stage, a remarkable initiative by HARMAN, which served as a platform for entertainment and created a sense of shared happiness among the participants.

Spreading Joy with the Wish Tree and Toy Store

Advertisment

Going beyond mere sponsorship, HARMAN made a generous contribution to the holiday spirit of giving. The company adorned a Wish Tree with JBL Clip 4 speakers as gifts for families, a gesture that showcased their commitment to spreading joy. Additionally, the company donated items to the Toy Store at the Wishing Place, enabling Wish Kids to select toys of their liking and adding a sparkle of delight to their holiday celebrations.

HARMAN Inspired: Empowering through Music

The Winter Wonderland event is a testament to HARMAN's enduring commitment to its global cause initiative, HARMAN Inspired. This initiative aims to empower the next generation through the transformative power of music, underlining the company's dedication to making a positive impact on the community. By sponsoring such events, HARMAN continues to underscore its commitment to corporate social responsibility, illuminating the lives of many with the magic of music.