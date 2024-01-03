Gypsy Blanchard Finds Solace in Taylor Swift’s Music After Prison Release

In a recent interview, Gypsy Blanchard, who has just completed eight years of prison time for her role in her mother’s murder, revealed her love for Taylor Swift’s music. The 32-year-old identifies herself as a ‘Swiftie’, with ‘Eyes Open’ from ‘The Hunger Games’ soundtrack and ‘Karma’ from Swift’s 2022 ‘Midnights’ album emerging as her present favorites. These songs, with their themes of resilience and positivity, deeply resonate with Gypsy.

‘Karma’ and ‘Eyes Open’: Gypsy’s Way to Resilience

Gypsy, who was released from prison in December 2023, shared her fondness for Swift’s music in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. ‘Karma’, from Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album, and ‘Eyes Open’, a track from ‘The Hunger Games’ soundtrack, are her current go-to songs. She further disclosed that she hoped to meet Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in December 2023, but unfortunately, could not attend.

From Victim to Convict: Gypsy Blanchard’s Story

Gypsy Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder in 2016 for her involvement in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was sentenced to life imprisonment for first-degree murder. Dee Dee Blanchard had subjected Gypsy to unnecessary medical treatments and falsely claimed her daughter was severely ill, a form of abuse known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Remorse and Regret: Gypsy’s Post-Prison Reflections

In an interview prior to her release, Gypsy expressed remorse for her actions, wishing that she could change the past. However, she maintained that she could never rejoice in her mother’s death. As she starts her life anew after prison, Gypsy looks forward to ‘a lot of great things happening really soon.’