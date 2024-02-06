Gyakie Mingles with Music Elites at Grammy Nominees Brunch

In a moment that has taken the music world by storm, Ghanaian singer Gyakie was seen at the Grammy Nominees Brunch in Los Angeles. This event was held ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards and is a testament to the singer's rising prominence in the international music scene.

Rising Star on the Global Music Stage

The Grammy Nominees Brunch is no ordinary gathering. It's an official side event of the prestigious Grammy Awards, organized by the United, Build, Africa (GUBA) in partnership with the Recording Academy. The event primarily celebrates the nominees for the Best African Music Performance category and fosters networking among African music professionals. This year, the brunch was held at the Rolling Stone in Beverly Hills on February 3, and Gyakie was among the African music stars who graced the event.

Caught in the Moment: Gyakie with Industry Leaders

A video clip of Gyakie enjoying herself at the African Nominee luncheon has quickly taken the internet by storm. Seen alongside Jamaican reggae star Shaggy and Rob Stringer, the CEO of Sony Music, the young singer appeared to be enjoying the high-profile company. Fans were thrilled to see their favourite artist mingling with the crème de la crème of the music industry, expressing their joy by sharing the video and commenting on Gyakie's apparent progress in the music world.

From 2015 Throwback to Grammy Brunch

In addition to her Grammy appearance, a throwback photo of Gyakie from 2015 has also caught the attention of her fans. The photo shows a much younger Gyakie alongside her friends during a high school vacation. This image serves as a reminder of how far she has come in her musical journey, advancing from a high school vacation to networking with the elites of the international music scene.